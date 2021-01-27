Colorado’s entire congressional delegation writes letter hoping to keep Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lawmakers representing Colorado are joining others across the state in a push to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs.

Colorado’s entire delegation wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to conduct a review on the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, AL. You can read the letter at the bottom of this article. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Air Force announced that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama is the preferred location for the new headquarters over Peterson Air Force Base. Peterson Air Force Base is the current home of Space Command.

The final decision for the permanent home of U.S. Space Command is expected in 2023, pending the results from the required environmental impact analysis.

