Colorado Springs will have ‘ultra-fast’ 5G wireless service through Verizon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs is getting faster, when it comes to wireless service.

On Wednesday, Verizon announced their 5G Ultra Wideband service. This means some customers in Colorado Springs will see “ultra-fast” wireless speeds of up to 4 Gbps in some places. Customers will be able to download TV shows in seconds, collaborate with colleagues remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

“Colorado Springs is excited to join the list of America’s major cities where ultra-fast 5G wireless service is available,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “5G is the most advanced wireless technology available today. It will give residents the ability to utilize wireless services like never before, as well as pave the way for the city to utilize these technologies and deploy advanced smart cities projects in the future.”

Some of the benefits to 5G include faster download speeds and lower latency. City officials add it will also pave the way for smart cities initiatives – exciting technologies like connected and autonomous vehicles, smart streetlights, smart trash, smart kiosks and more.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Office of Innovation, Planning and Development Department and Colorado Springs Utilities have been working with multiple wireless providers to facilitate the installation of the small cell infrastructure necessary for 5G and enhanced 4G service.

“While primarily federal and state laws govern small cell infrastructure and require municipalities to allow it to be placed in the public right of way, municipalities can set aesthetic design standards to minimize the impact of the small cell infrastructure,” The Lead Digital Communications Specialist for Colorado Springs Julie Smith wrote in a release. “The City has developed a small cell permitting process, design standards and terms and conditions for operating and maintaining small cell installations. The City cannot regulate small cells based on radio frequency emissions. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maintains sole authority for regulating in this area.”

Click here for more on regulations.

