Advertisement

California university rolls out COVID test vending machines

‘This is super convenient’
By KGTV staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KGTV) – Students won’t be getting a Snickers bar out of certain vending machines on the University of California San Diego campus.

There’s only one product inside: a COVID-19 test kit.

“This is super convenient,” said Andy Goodman, a UCSD student “I was uncomfortable at first, but then after doing it a bunch of times, I got used to it.”

Over the last few months, many students and staff were making appointments to get a test done by an on-campus nurse.

But now, the school has installed 11 of the COVID test vending machines on campus, most of them near student residence halls.

“Here it’s easier because I can just walk 40 feet away,” Goodman said.

The steps are simple:

  • Grab a test kit
  • Swab
  • Return vile within 72 hours.
  • Results should be back within 2 days.

The university says eventually the contactless vending machines will be the only option available for students

“The vending machine makes it so accessible,” said student Issa Eddy. “Especially if you have something to do, you have 5 minutes to go do something, then you can come here and get it.”

UCSD students must now get tested at least once a week.

If they don’t, they will be referred to the student conduct office to face a disciplinary process.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Colorado worth $150,000, but they only have 1 day left to claim it
Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.
Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday
Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Lelarey Street on Jan. 26, 2021.
1 injured in central Springs shooting
Stock photo of police lights.
‘Heavy’ police presence in Castle Rock Tuesday night as authorities shut down Founders Parkway overpass near the Outlets

Latest News

Private student loans represent about 8% of total education debt.
Will there be relief for private student loan borrowers?
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines