Arrests made in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children

Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie and mask.
Denver Police believes the revised image (right) is closer to the actual colors of the hoodie and mask.(Denver Police Department)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Months after a deadly fire that claimed the lives of five people, including two children, police announced several arrests in the case.

Denver Police are expected to give an update on Jan. 27 at about 3 p.m. on the case. CLICK HERE to watch the news conference live from the 11 Breaking News Center.

According to 11 News partner CBS Denver, three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the Aug. 5, 2020 fire that killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed.

Investigators have been sharing photos of the suspects for months, showcasing three people dressed in masks and sweatshirts.

The fire happened in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver.

