Arrests made in deadly arson case out of Denver that killed 5 people including 2 children

DENVER (KKTV) - Months after a deadly fire that claimed the lives of five people, including two children, police announced several arrests in the case.

Denver Police are expected to give an update on Jan. 27 at about 3 p.m. on the case. CLICK HERE to watch the news conference live from the 11 Breaking News Center.

According to 11 News partner CBS Denver, three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the Aug. 5, 2020 fire that killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed.

Investigators have been sharing photos of the suspects for months, showcasing three people dressed in masks and sweatshirts.

The fire happened in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver.

PLZ RT: Five people were killed in fire in the 5300 block of N Truckee Street. The fire appeared to be deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area. Anyone w/info on this homicide is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a $40k reward. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8BuvSzu6XU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 9, 2020

