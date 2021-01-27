Advertisement

All Mitchell High School staff members are being ‘released’ and will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs

D-11 Logo
D-11 Logo(Colorado Springs School District 11)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple 11 News viewers reached out to our station after hearing that all teachers at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs will have to once again apply for their jobs.

Devra Ashby, the Chief Communications Officer for School District 11, sent a brief statement to 11 News on the matter Wednesday afternoon:

This is a developing story and 11 News is working to learn more on the matter.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

