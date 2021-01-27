All Mitchell High School staff members are being ‘released’ and will have to go through a re-application process if they want to keep their jobs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple 11 News viewers reached out to our station after hearing that all teachers at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs will have to once again apply for their jobs.

Devra Ashby, the Chief Communications Officer for School District 11, sent a brief statement to 11 News on the matter Wednesday afternoon:

“After much discussion with the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education, collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, and after several years of Mitchell High School being formally identified as a Priority Improvement school, according to state and district standards, Mitchell High School will be implementing comprehensive changes starting the 2021-2022 school year. All Mitchell staff members have been notified of their release from current work assignments at the end of this school year. Mitchell staff members interested in staying at Mitchell for the 2021-2022 school year, will be required to go through a re-application process. The District will continue to work with Mitchell families to provide enhanced academics for student success.”

This is a developing story and 11 News is working to learn more on the matter.

