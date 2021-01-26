Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
Police Chief Brian Churchill
Manitou Springs police chief on administrative leave
1.26.21
Snow for Tuesday
Jan. 25 Monday's Most Wanted fugitives
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 25
Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Jury selection begins in trial against Colorado man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend Kelsie Schelling

Latest News

A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Second impeachment of Trump in Senate's hands
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death
Police car with lights
1 injured in central Springs shooting