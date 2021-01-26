Advertisement

Sexually violent predator to live in Security-Widefield area while on parole

Mario Gutierrez
Mario Gutierrez(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator will be living in the Security-Widefield area once he’s on parole.

In accordance with state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Mario Andres Gutierrez was being released from the Department of Corrections in the coming weeks and would be living in the 5000 block of Marabou Way. He will be on supervised release while on parole.

Gutierrez has been convicted in the past of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault-overcoming victim’s will. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gutierrez is one of five sexually violent predators currently registered with the sheriff’s office who reside in El Paso County.

“The El Paso Sheriff’s Office takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware,” the sheriff’s office said in the announcement.

Questions about Gutierrez and/or the community notification process can call Detective Joy Moss at 719-520-7341.

