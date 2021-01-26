Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening, suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a serious crash along N. Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening.

11 News reached out to police at about 3:30 p.m. and learned a vehicle had traveled off the roadway on the southbound side of Powers just south of Palmer Park Boulevard and hit a building. A woman was transported to the hospital, details on how serious her injuries are were not immediately available.

Prior to the crash, officers had tried to pull the driver over. Police add there was no chase, but soon after the driver crashed. Last time this article was updated, police could not elaborate on why they were trying to make contact with the driver.

As more information is shared we will update this article.

