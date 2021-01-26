Safeway joins growing list of organizations providing COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular supermarket chain in Colorado is joining a growing list of COVID-19 vaccine providers.

On Tuesday, El Paso County Public Health announced Safeway is the latest organization to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to people who are 70 and older along with anyone else who falls under Phases 1A and 1B in the State’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. A full list of providers is at the bottom of this article. As of Monday, nearly 40,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in El Paso County.

“Vaccine supplies are limited, with demand exceeding current vaccine allocations from the federal level to Colorado to El Paso County communities,” Public Health Information Officer with El Paso County Public Health Michelle Hewitt wrote in a release.

The State also announced a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline this week that is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be available 24/7 starting Feb. 1. You can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) for information on vaccines in Colorado.

“We are excited to partner in the community to provide vaccines to our 70 and older seniors. We offer easy appointments and there is a website where you can contact the Safeway pharmacy nearest you. Although vaccines are limited, we will be setting appointments as vaccines are available,” said Nikki Price, Director of Pharmacy Operations for Safeway.

Individuals in Phase 1A or Phase 1B may call a provider to schedule vaccination. To learn more about how to receive a vaccine, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine. Agencies providing vaccines to eligible patients (based on the state’s phased distribution plan) are listed below:

Centura Health: centura.org/vaccine, centura.org/provider-search, 866-414-1562

UCHealth: uchealth.org/covidvaccine, 720-462-2255. UCHealth’s website and hotline can be accessed in Spanish, as well as almost 100 other languages through interpreter services.

Kaiser Permanente: Kp.org/covidvaccine/Colorado, 1-855-550-0951

Matthews-Vu: matthewsvu.com, 719-474-7380. This line will be monitored Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Optum and Mountain View Medical Group: cshp.net/covid-19-vaccine, 719-463-5650. Please send your first and last name, date of birth, and telephone number to COSvaccine@optum.com so our team can schedule an appointment or call.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers: peakvista.org/covid-19-patient-resources, 719-344-6500. Spanish translators are available.

Safeway Pharmacy: https://safeway.com/covidclinic or call the nearest pharmacy location. All appointments must be made online and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans Administration: va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed, 1-888-336-8262 The PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Veterans Affairs Clinic in Colorado Springs is now offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans enrolled in VA health care who are in the 1B priority group (75-plus). No action is required at this time for veterans wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

