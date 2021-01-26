Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of I-25 was shut down in Colorado on Tuesday due to multiple crashes that involved several semi-trucks.

Colorado State Patrol shared photos showcasing some of the chaos following a chain reaction of crashes in the Loveland area north of Denver. Northbound I-25 was completely closed at about 1:30 p.m. near Highway 402 along with several lanes of southbound I-25. At about 1:45 p.m. Colorado State Patrol estimated northbound I-25 would be closed for about four hours.

It isn’t clear how many vehicles were involved and details on injuries were not immediately available. There were no deaths reported in any of the crashes.

Several semi trucks involved going to be a lengthy closure. Detour route is HIghway 402 — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) January 26, 2021

