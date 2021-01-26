Advertisement

Multiple crashes involving several semis closes NB I-25 in northern Colorado for several hours on Tuesday

Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.
Multiple crashes closed I-25 NB in northern Colorado on Jan. 26.(@CSP_Larimer/Twitter)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of I-25 was shut down in Colorado on Tuesday due to multiple crashes that involved several semi-trucks.

Colorado State Patrol shared photos showcasing some of the chaos following a chain reaction of crashes in the Loveland area north of Denver. Northbound I-25 was completely closed at about 1:30 p.m. near Highway 402 along with several lanes of southbound I-25. At about 1:45 p.m. Colorado State Patrol estimated northbound I-25 would be closed for about four hours.

It isn’t clear how many vehicles were involved and details on injuries were not immediately available. There were no deaths reported in any of the crashes.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crashes.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on 1/25/21.
Serious crash on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening; suspect reportedly refused to pull over for police
1.26.21
Snow tapering this afternoon
Police Chief Brian Churchill
Manitou Springs police chief on administrative leave
Jan. 25 Monday's Most Wanted fugitives
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 25
Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Jury selection begins in trial against Colorado man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend Kelsie Schelling

Latest News

Twyla Werstein receives her COVID-19 vaccination at a UCHealth vaccine clinic in Colorado...
Safeway joins growing list of organizations providing COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso County
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a swearing-in ceremony with Treasury Secretary...
First female VP swears in 1st female Treasury secretary
Gov. Jared Polis during a Jan. 26, 2021 news conference.
WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis discusses state’s pandemic response
1.26.21
Snow tapering this afternoon