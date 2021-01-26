Advertisement

Judge requires week notice before homeless sweeps in Denver

A sign leans against a cyclone fence surrounding a homeless encampment during a sweep around...
A sign leans against a cyclone fence surrounding a homeless encampment during a sweep around the intersection of 14th Avenue and Logan Street near the State Capitol early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ordered city officials in Denver to give seven-day notices before clearing out illegal homeless encampments in the city.

The Denver Post reports that that Judge William Martinez ruled on Monday that Denver must give a week’s notice before each sweep, regardless of the size of the encampments. The ruling came after the judge found out that city officials had not done so before several high-profile sweeps last year to avoid protests.

The ruling stems lawsuit filed in federal court last October by attorney Andy McNulty to stop the sweeps. Martinez’s ruling was announced as the lawsuit makes it way to trial.

