Judge requires week notice before homeless sweeps in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ordered city officials in Denver to give seven-day notices before clearing out illegal homeless encampments in the city.

The Denver Post reports that that Judge William Martinez ruled on Monday that Denver must give a week’s notice before each sweep, regardless of the size of the encampments. The ruling came after the judge found out that city officials had not done so before several high-profile sweeps last year to avoid protests.

The ruling stems lawsuit filed in federal court last October by attorney Andy McNulty to stop the sweeps. Martinez’s ruling was announced as the lawsuit makes it way to trial.

