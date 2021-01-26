Advertisement

Fort Carson on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday Jan. 26

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson is on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday Jan. 26 due to snow.

Fort Carson posted the following online Monday night:

“Fort Carson non-mission essential military personnel will be in a delayed reporting status with a first report time of 9 a.m. Civilian employees in non-mission essential positions should report within 2 hours of their normal report time, which allows for safe travel from their residence. Please contact your first line supervisor with any questions.”

For any other updates you can click here to visit the Fort Carson website.

Click here for the full list of closures and delays for Jan. 26.

