Denver company to pay $70K for misleading equipment claims

Attorney General for the State of Colorado logo.
Attorney General for the State of Colorado logo.(CO Attorney General's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - A Denver-based medical equipment company is expected to pay Colorado $70,000 after the state alleged the business made misleading claims about masks and respirators sold during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Denver Post reports the state attorney general’s office says Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. agreed to the payment. The state alleged the company improperly identified products, made false claims about federal approval and inflated its prices, which is prohibited during public emergencies.

Nationwide Medical Supply denied the allegations but said the company would improve due diligence policies and procedures rather than fight the claims in court.

