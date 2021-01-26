Advertisement

Colorado Springs under ‘Accident Alert’ Monday night as snow continues to fall

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is under accident alert status Monday night as snow continued to fall across the city.

The alert went into place just after 6:15 p.m.

While on “accident alert” or “cold reporting,” if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

Click here for more information on reporting a crash.

Police advise drivers to give themselves more time to get where they are going anytime they are under accident alert.

“Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions. Drivers should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination. Drivers need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them. Drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions. Drivers also need to remove snow and ice obstructing their vision and have adequate snow tires on their vehicles,” CSPD has said in the past.

