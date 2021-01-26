Advertisement

Colorado sheriff’s office warns of ‘highly addictive substance’ that is about to hit streets in hilarious social media post

File photo of Girl Scout Cookies.
File photo of Girl Scout Cookies.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office works to keep the community safe 24/7, that includes helping the public tackle any cravings for sweets!

The sheriff’s office posted this “warning” to Facebook on Monday:

We wanted to make our community aware of a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets. These items go...

Posted by Teller County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 25, 2021

While the post is an obvious joke, those who can’t wait for Girl Scout Cookies to hit the streets of Colorado can click here for latest information. Or you can click here for the Cookie Finder!

