1 injured in central Springs shooting

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital and a second in custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home on Lelarey Street around 5:30 a.m., where they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital, and their condition is unknown. A lieutenant tells 11 News the shooting was domestic-related and all involved are accounted for.

Mountain Metro tweeted that the police activity was causing delays on one of its routes.

No further information has been released at this time.

