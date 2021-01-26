1 injured in central Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital and a second in custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home on Lelarey Street around 5:30 a.m., where they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital, and their condition is unknown. A lieutenant tells 11 News the shooting was domestic-related and all involved are accounted for.

Mountain Metro tweeted that the police activity was causing delays on one of its routes.

Rider Alert: Police activity on Route 6. Expect delays on 6. [Route 6] — Mountain Metro (@MountainMetro) January 26, 2021

No further information has been released at this time.

