WANTED: Man suspected of kidnapping and child abuse in Colorado

Kidnapping suspect.
Kidnapping suspect.(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a man suspected of kidnapping and child abuse.

A photo of the suspect, 24-year-old Kanique Reed, is at the top of this article. Denver police are asking the public to not approach Reed as he is considered armed and dangerous. Reed is about 5′11″, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on his neck along with tattoos on his left and right arms. He may be driving a white sedan, the make of the vehicle is unknown.

Reed is wanted for 2nd-degree kidnapping, two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and 2nd-degree assault.

If you see Reed, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information that could help authorities you should call 720-913-7867.

