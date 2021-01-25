Suspect arrested in connection with 6 robberies, other crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a string of robberies across December and January is now in custody, Springs police announced Monday.

Alex Sermeno, 38, was arrested Jan. 17, one week after allegedly robbing a Dollar Tree on West Garden of the Gods Road.

The Dollar Tree robbery was the ninth in a series of crimes police say were committed by Sermeno between Dec. 6 and Jan. 11. The majority of the crimes were robberies, but Sermeno is also accused in two burglary cases and a shoplifting case. According to detectives, many of the crimes were carried out in a similar fashion; in some cases, the suspect would distract the clerk while helping himself to register, and in other instances, the suspect would show a weapon. Twice in the same day, the same suspect is believed to have hit two tanning salons, though he was only successful at robbing one.

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the following dates and locations for the crimes Sermeno is accused of:

Dec. 6, 2020 Holiday Inn, 9865 Federal Drive (Burglary)

Dec. 7, 2020 TownePlace Suites, 4760 Centennial Blvd. (Aggravated Robbery)

Dec. 21, 2020 Ace Hardware, 2300 N. Wasatch Ave. (Shoplift)

Dec. 22, 2020 Hustler Hollywood, 3775 Citadel Drive N (Aggravated Robbery)

Jan. 2, 2021 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive (Burglary)

Jan. 7, 2021 Tan Your Hide, 1976 S. Murray Blvd. (attempted Aggravated Robbery)

Jan. 7, 2021 Tan Your Hide, 7345 North Academy Blvd. (Aggravated Robbery)

Jan. 8, 2021 Family Dollar, 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway (Aggravated Robbery)

Jan. 11, 2021 Dollar Tree, 747 W. Garden of the Gods Road (Aggravated Robbery)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.