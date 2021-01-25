Advertisement

Prowlers threaten homeowner at gunpoint

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was unharmed after a prowler aimed a gun at her during an attempted break-in Sunday night.

Police say the victim was in her home near downtown Springs at 8:30 p.m. when she heard banging at her back door. When she peeked outside the window, one of the suspects saw her and pointed their gun.

The homeowner shouted that she was on the phone with police and ran further into her home. The three suspects sprinted down an alleyway and were last seen heading south.

At the time of this writing, suspect descriptions have not been released. The crime was reported in the 2300 block of North Nevada Avenue.

