Old (Brady), young (Mahomes), different Super Bowl 55 awaits

Super Bowl 55 Sunday, Feb. 7 on KKTV
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
For Tom Brady, it’s another trip to the Super Bowl. But this time, he’ll be in a Tampa Bay uniform. And for his new team, the Buccaneers, it’ll be a home game with not much of a home-field advantage.

To put a bow on a season unlike any other, it comes as no surprise that there is no such thing as a straightforward storyline. The Bucs will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the title on February 7. The game will be in Tampa, marking the first time a team has played the Super Bowl on home turf. But to make conditions safer during the coronavirus pandemic that has upended everything this year, the Bucs will play in front of only 22,000 fans in their 75.000-seat stadium. They’ll also be an underdog.

The Chiefs opened as 3.5-point favorites. 

1/24/2021 8:22:45 PM (GMT -7:00)

