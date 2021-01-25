MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several assault suspects top this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Bernard Eichensehr, 32, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, third-degree assault, and harassment. Eichensehr is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-eight-year-old Deshan Smith is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment and harassment. He is described as a Black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul Gonzalez is wanted on charges of witness/victim intimidation, third-degree assault, menacing and harassment. The 25-year-old is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Brock Kogan, 31, is accused of aggravated motor vehicle theft and is also facing drug charges. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alexander Poe is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony menacing with a weapon, illegal discharge of firearm, weapon possession by a previous offender, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Poe, 38, is described as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound Black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-year-old Ericka Sanchez is also wanted on several charges, including motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation and ID theft. Sanchez is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.

Jeremy Smith, 27, is facing charges of forgery, theft and obstruction. He is described as white, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

