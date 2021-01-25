Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Jan. 25

Jan. 25 Monday's Most Wanted fugitives
Jan. 25 Monday's Most Wanted fugitives(KKTV/Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several assault suspects top this week’s “Most Wanted.”

eichensehr

Bernard Eichensehr, 32, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, third-degree assault, and harassment. Eichensehr is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

smith

Twenty-eight-year-old Deshan Smith is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment and harassment. He is described as a Black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

gonzalez

Paul Gonzalez is wanted on charges of witness/victim intimidation, third-degree assault, menacing and harassment. The 25-year-old is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

kogan

Brock Kogan, 31, is accused of aggravated motor vehicle theft and is also facing drug charges. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

poe

Alexander Poe is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony menacing with a weapon, illegal discharge of firearm, weapon possession by a previous offender, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Poe, 38, is described as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound Black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

sanchez

Thirty-year-old Ericka Sanchez is also wanted on several charges, including motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation and ID theft. Sanchez is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.

smith

Jeremy Smith, 27, is facing charges of forgery, theft and obstruction. He is described as white, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department investigate a shooting at a shopping...
Man shot at Colorado Springs shopping center
A line wraps around Matthews-Vu Medical Group at a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday.
Hundreds line up outside clinic to get COVID-19 vaccine
A firetruck and a sedan fatally collided in Denver on Jan. 23, 2021.
1 killed after Denver fire truck collides with sedan
Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near S. Circle Dr. and...
Woman dies from early morning shooting in Colorado Springs
1.25.21
More snow Tuesday

Latest News

President Biden lifted the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military
Prowlers threaten homeowner at gunpoint
1.25.21
More snow Tuesday
Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs police chief on administrative leave