Manitou Springs police chief on administrative leave

Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs city logo(City of Manitou Springs)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs chief of police has been placed on administrative leave, the city confirmed Monday.

The town said it was unable to comment on a reason why or provide any additional information due to it being a personnel matter. The leave began Jan. 21. Detective Bill Otto with the Manitou Springs Police Department will be the acting police chief for now.

Police Chief Brian Churchill has been the town’s police chief since fall 2019.

