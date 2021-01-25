Ducks use strong offensive game to take down Avalanche 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who had not scored more than two goals in their first five games.

Mikko Rantanen scored in a career-best fifth straight game for the Avalanche.

1/24/2021 9:57:28 PM (GMT -7:00)