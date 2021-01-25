Colorado State Health Department launches new COVID-19 vaccine hotline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Health Department is launching a new tool to help get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state. They launched a new call center for the public to ask questions specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE, says this hotline will help people sign up to get vaccinated or schedule an appointment. “This is really there to help people navigate the system make sure they are eligible and once they are identified as eligible we will help them figure out a place where they may be able to get connected with providers to get vaccinated” says Bookman.

Right now they have a staff of about fifty people ready to answer your questions about vaccines, give information on providers across the state, or any general COVID-19 questions you may have.

The toll-free number is 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

From now until the end of January the call center will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Beginning Feb. 1, hours will extend to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Right now, Colorado is in Phase 1A and 1B when it comes to vaccinations. The state plans to vaccinate 70% of those over the age of 70 by February 28, and says they are right on track to do so.

So far 364,819 people in Colorado have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 80,181 people have gotten their second dose.

For more information on Colorado’s vaccine efforts, click here.

