Small garage fire in south Springs quickly extinguished

Firefighters converse at the scene of a small garage fire at Tejon Street and Motor Way just...
Firefighters converse at the scene of a small garage fire at Tejon Street and Motor Way just south of I-25 on Jan. 24, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small garage fire is now under investigation after quick work by firefighters late Sunday morning.

The fire sparked in a two-car detached garage at the corner of Tejon Street and Motor Way just before 11 a.m. Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters tell 11 News the flames primarily damaged items stored in the garage. No firefighters or civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Firefighters said the area is not known for homeless camps, and no one was around when crews got to the scene.

