Jokic, Murray push Nuggets to 120-112 win over Suns in 2 OTs

Nuggets rise to 9-7, sweep mini-series vs Suns
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By DAVID BRANDT
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a difficult 3-pointer to force overtime and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 120-112 in two overtimes Saturday night.

It was the second straight night the teams played extra basketball. The Nuggets won 130-126 in a single overtime Friday after rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit. Saturday’s game was even more entertaining. Murray hit an off-balance 3-pointer with Deandre Ayton in his face as time expired in regulation. Phoenix’s Jae Crowder responded with a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the first overtime.

The Suns played without All-Star guard Devin Booker for the first time this season. Averaging a team-high 22.9 points, he hurt his left hamstring Friday.

1/23/2021 10:08:09 PM (GMT -7:00)

