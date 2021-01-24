Hundreds line up outside clinic to COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado is trying to get any COVID-19 doses off the shelf, and into arms.

There was a long line at the first mass vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs Saturday. Hundreds of seniors now have their first shot.

Matthews-Vu Medical Group gave out doses to those 70 and older on a first come, first served basis. Many started lining up before 7:00 in the morning with the line wrapping around the building.

About 800 doses available, 300 were appointments and the other 500 were offered to walk-ins.

“We knew that there would be a lot of people and we were expecting that but this is more than we had in mind,” Dr. Richard Vu said.

Matthews-Vu Medical Goup was trying to target people who may not have a personal doctor, and fall into the “Phase 1B” category.

John Heilman and his wife were some of the lucky ones who were able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m relieved that I have it,” he said after getting the shot.

Dr. Richard Vu says vaccinating some of our most vulnerable is a community effort--not just a practice effort.

“We try to make a difference, and the way that we make a difference is one vaccine at a time, one person at a time.”

Even as more vaccines are injected into arms across the country, he says now is not the time to let our guard down.

“The vaccine is only one aspect of a protection towards immunity. We still need to continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands etc. But that this is a glimpse of hope that comes from above.”

The clinic ran out of doses shortly after 5:00 Saturday evening. The office says they could do more coming up, depending on how many vaccines they get in the future.

We know a lot of you have questions about when and where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, click here for more information.

El Paso County Public Health and community partners have released an important update about the COVID vaccine. https://www.matthewsvu.com/resources/covid-updates Posted by Matthews - Vu Medical Group on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.