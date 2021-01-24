Highway 115 bridge over Highway 50 closed at Penrose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Department of Transportation crew is inspecting a bridge in Fremont county to make sure it is safe. They suspect it was hit by an oversized semi. Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday night that concrete chunks the size of baseballs had fallen on the highway.

CSP shut down the Highway 115 bridge over Highway 50 at Penrose. There is no traffic allowed to travel there on Highway 115 or Highway 50.

The Highway 115 Bridge over Highway 50 is closed at Penrose to all H115 and H50 traffic. We suspect it was hit by an oversized semi. Concrete chucks the size of baseballs have fallen on the highway. CDOT is enroute to ensure the bridge is safe for highway traffic. — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) January 24, 2021

