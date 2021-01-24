Advertisement

Highway 115 bridge over Highway 50 closed at Penrose

By KKTV
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Department of Transportation crew is inspecting a bridge in Fremont county to make sure it is safe. They suspect it was hit by an oversized semi. Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday night that concrete chunks the size of baseballs had fallen on the highway.

CSP shut down the Highway 115 bridge over Highway 50 at Penrose. There is no traffic allowed to travel there on Highway 115 or Highway 50.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for more updates.

