1 killed after Denver firetruck collides with sedan

A firetruck and a sedan fatally collided in Denver on Jan. 23, 2021.
A firetruck and a sedan fatally collided in Denver on Jan. 23, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - One person was killed and three people including a firefighter were injured after a Denver firetruck collided with a sedan Saturday afternoon.

The fire truck was responding to a possible structure fire when it t-boned the car near Broadway and 7th Avenue. Denver police say the truck its lights and sirens on and had slowed down before crossing the intersection.

“The entire Denver Fire Department extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the victims of this tragic accident,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. “We are committed to cooperating fully with this investigation and are hopeful to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring in the future.”

One person in the car was killed and two others suffered serious injuries. One of the five firefighters inside the truck was hurt.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not yet been identified.

The five firefighters will be evaluated by the fire chief to determine when they can come back to work. “This affects us all. A life was lost and other people are fighting for their lives right now. And I’ve got five men at home that are revisiting this scene in their head over and over and over again. This takes a tremendous impact on us psychologically and emotionally”, says Fulton.

DFD says they are fully cooperating with the police department during their investigation. The fire truck involved in the crash has been taken out of rotation and is being processed as evidence.

The Denver Fire Department held a press conference about the crash on Sunday afternoon.

WATCH NOW: Denver officials provide update on yesterday's crash involving fire vehicle.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Sunday, January 24, 2021

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

