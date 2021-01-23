Woman reportedly dies from shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near S. Circle Dr. and Monterey Rd.

When officers got to the area, they saw a woman with a gunshot wound. She reportedly died at the scene. During the investigation, CSPD says prior to the shooting, two groups were involved in a disturbance when a suspect fired a gun, hitting the woman.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The El Paso County Coroner is still determining the cause of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and detectives are currently investigating the shooting and those involved. They are asking anyone with information to call their dispatch center at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.