Turnovers doom Air Force hoops in 98-61 loss to San Diego State

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Jordan Schakel had 18 points to lead five San Diego State players in double figures as the Aztecs rolled past Air Force 98-61.

Aguek Arop and Adam Seiko added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs. Keith Dinwiddie Jr. and Nathan Mensah chipped in 13 points each.

A.J. Walker led the Falcons with 17 points.

