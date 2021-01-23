Advertisement

Reported kidnapping in Colorado Springs Friday morning, the victim is also a felon who is now on the run

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man who is suspected of kidnapping a woman and they are now trying to track down the victim in the case.

On Friday at about 8:45 in the morning police were called to a hotel in the area of Tutt Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle on the east side of the city. A witness said a woman was forcibly carried to a car by a man as she was screaming, “he’s gotta gun, he’s going to kill me!.” By the time officers got to the scene, the suspect and victim were gone.

Officers throughout the city were given a description of the suspect vehicle.

At about 10:50 in the morning officers found the suspect vehicle and two people in the 1800 block of S. Nevada Avenue, more than 10 miles away from the original scene. The woman told officers she was taken against her will by the man.

Jaquavis Marthrel was taken into custody for 2nd-degree kidnapping an identity theft. At one point, the victim fled the area in the suspect vehicle, a 2002 Audi TT. It turns out, the victim has multiple felony warrants tied to identity theft. A felony warrant was issued for the woman identified as 30-year-old Katelyn Wilson.

The investigation is ongoing.

