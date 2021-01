PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews responded to a fully involved garage fire before Midnight on Saturday. Crews were able to attack the fire quickly and out it out.

PFD responded to a fully involved garage fire before midnight. E-35 made a fast attack, E-31 caught a water supply, S-81... Posted by Pueblo Fire Department on Friday, January 22, 2021

Pueblo Fire says no one was injured in the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.