Mask mandate confusion for Colorado high school sports: CDPHE says medical exceptions stand, CHSAA will be notified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The back and forth between the Colorado State Health Department and the Colorado High School Activities Association seems to be coming to an end.

For weeks, 11 News has been trying to get answers for a family of a student athlete, playing basketball in southern Colorado. The Folwer High School student has sports-induced asthma, and reportedly has a signed doctors note saying they are exempt from wearing a mask during play.

Her school, citing CHSAA, told her that was not good enough and she would have to wear the mask, or sit out all together.

11 News reporter Spencer Wilson finally received a statement from CDPHE saying CHSAA is allowed to play in the first place because of a variance they were given, and in that variance is proof medical exemptions are allowed.

We have that full statement here:

“The Governor’s Executive Order D-2020 138 requiring masks in public indoor spaces includes an exemption for individuals who cannot medically tolerate a mask to wear one. These exemptions continue to apply to all executive and public health orders, as well as variances, including the one we approved for CHSAA. CDPHE’s approved variance for CHSAA does require masks for some sports, but the exemptions listed in the executive order continue to apply. The governor’s civil rights guidance also outlines when exceptions to mask wearing must be granted. We’ve reached out to CHSAA to ensure they understand the executive and public health orders, as well as the guidance for their variance.”

While CHSAA was not able to provide a full interview tonight about their plans moving forward, they did issue this statement, saying “Our understanding is Dr. Early from CDPHE will be working on guidance language for schools regarding exceptions to CDPHE mask mandates,” - Bert Borgmann, Assistant Commissioner of CHSAA.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.