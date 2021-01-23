Mask mandate confusion for Colorado high school sports: CDPHE says medical exceptions stand, CHSAA will be notified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The back and forth between the Colorado State Health Department and the Colorado High School Activities Association seems to be coming to an end.
For weeks, 11 News has been trying to get answers for a family of a student athlete, playing basketball in southern Colorado. The Folwer High School student has sports-induced asthma, and reportedly has a signed doctors note saying they are exempt from wearing a mask during play.
Her school, citing CHSAA, told her that was not good enough and she would have to wear the mask, or sit out all together.
11 News reporter Spencer Wilson finally received a statement from CDPHE saying CHSAA is allowed to play in the first place because of a variance they were given, and in that variance is proof medical exemptions are allowed.
We have that full statement here:
While CHSAA was not able to provide a full interview tonight about their plans moving forward, they did issue this statement, saying “Our understanding is Dr. Early from CDPHE will be working on guidance language for schools regarding exceptions to CDPHE mask mandates,” - Bert Borgmann, Assistant Commissioner of CHSAA.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.