Man shot at Colorado Springs shopping center, suspect on the run

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department investigate a shooting at a shopping...
Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department investigate a shooting at a shopping center.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a gunman is on the run after a shooting at a shopping center in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a pet supply store near the King Soopers at Austin Bluffs and Academy. Police say they got a call about two men fighting there just after 1:00 p.m.

Detectives say one man shot the other and then took off before officers got to the scene. They say the victim was taken to the hospital, but he appears to only have minor injuries.

CSPD is investigating what led up to the shooting. They say it’s possible it started with a road rage incident.

At this time, detectives do not have any description of the suspect to share with the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for more updates.

