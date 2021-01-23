Advertisement

Colorado man in Capitol attack accused of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten

A DC police officer was beaten during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Peter Stager, highlighted in the red box, with a flag pole after being dragged down by another man, according to the FBI. A Colorado man, Jeffrey Sabol, is also facing charges tied to the assault.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ordered a Colorado geophysicist accused of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten outside the Capitol building detained after a prosecutor says he tried to flee the country and commit suicide.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause said 51-year-old Jeffrey Sabol was a danger to the community and a flight risk. He cited evidence that showed Sabol on Jan. 6 helping drag a law enforcement officer down Capitol steps to be beaten by a mob. Sabol was arrested Friday morning at the Westchester Medical Center prior to his remote appearance in White Plains federal court. Krause said the evidence against Sabol was “very disturbing” and “shocking.”

Sabol’s lawyer said his client was stable and had family support.

