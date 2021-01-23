Decision delayed in Garden of the Gods proposed project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in a neighborhood north of Garden of the Gods park are fighting back against a developer’s plans for an old office building.

The proposed project would include hundreds of apartment units. It’s in an area just off Garden of the Gods Road and North 30th street.

Both sides have very different ideas of what they want the space to be. The two couldn’t come to and agreement on Thursday night during a meeting so the decision was delayed until March. The process started in May of last year.

A representative from the developer, N.E.D. Inc. told 11 NEWS the demand for housing here is high and this will benefit the city.

“The northwest sector of the city, where this site project is located, has the highest rental levels in the city,” Andrea Barlow said. “The most effective way of controlling price is by increasing supply and it is important for the continued economic growth of the city that this supply is equitable across all price ranges and housing options.”

But homeowners in the area say they don’t think they were properly informed about the project and add it could be a dangerous situation if wildfire evacuations happen in terms of traffic.

“Unfortunately, we have the experience from 2012 of being evacuated and it was a complete disaster,” Eddie Hurt, a Mountain Shadows Community Association board member said. “And all that all happened with half of the neighborhood already evacuated from three days before. It was complete total gridlock.”

Not only that, they don’t want a tall building obstructing their views of Colorado’s landscapes.

“People from all over this city, all along the front range, come to Garden of the Gods on a regular basis to enjoy the beauty, recreate, exercise, things like that,” he said. “By allowing a developer to come in and to depreciate the value of Garden of the Gods--it’s something everybody in Colorado Springs should be concerned about.”

Barlow says they have already reduced the number of units from 550 units to 450 and are willing to change the language on the concept plan to make it more clear. But she fears nothing will please people in the area.

“There are many neighbors who are fundamentally opposed to any change on this property and I do not think there is anything else we can say or do that will change their minds,” she said.

Another meeting for the project will be on March 18th. Right now the developer is asking the city for the property to be re-zoned so they can move further with the project.

