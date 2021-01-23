CSFD responds to house fire early Saturday morning
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 30 Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning.
It happened at a duplex near Garden of the Gods and N. Chestnut St. in Colorado Springs. Firefighters say the flames came from the backside of the home.
Fire crews were able to get the flames out within about an hour.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified or how many people will be displaced. We will update this article as we get more information.
