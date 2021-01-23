CSFD responds to house fire early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 30 Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning.

It happened at a duplex near Garden of the Gods and N. Chestnut St. in Colorado Springs. Firefighters say the flames came from the backside of the home.

UPDATE Chestnut St structure fire- #2ndalarm called for this duplex fire. Majority of fire is under control. Over 30 firefighters responded to the scene. Unknown as to the cause of the fire and unknown how many people will be displaced pic.twitter.com/pmvPhEH6oL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 23, 2021

Fire crews were able to get the flames out within about an hour.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified or how many people will be displaced. We will update this article as we get more information.

