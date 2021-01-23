Crews able to contain grass fire South of Highway 96

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several emergency crews were able to contain a grass fire Saturday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Pueblo County Emergency Services showed up to the fire. The fire was South of Highway 96 and West of Boone.

Thanks to a quick response from Pueblo County Sheriff’s office deputies, a CSP trooper & Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau this large grass fire south of Hwy 96 west of Boone is contained. Great work folks!!! pic.twitter.com/6NWMY674Ur — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) January 23, 2021

Thanks to the quick response from these agencies, the large grass fire was able to be contained and quickly put out.

The cause has not yet been identified. We will update this article as we get more information.

