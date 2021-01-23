Crews able to contain grass fire South of Highway 96
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several emergency crews were able to contain a grass fire Saturday morning.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Pueblo County Emergency Services showed up to the fire. The fire was South of Highway 96 and West of Boone.
Thanks to the quick response from these agencies, the large grass fire was able to be contained and quickly put out.
The cause has not yet been identified. We will update this article as we get more information.
