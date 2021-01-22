Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado

Suspect vehicle.
Suspect vehicle.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping photos of a vehicle can help lead them to a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

On Thursday, the Aurora Police Department shared multiple photos of a white Lincoln Navigator. The photos can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. Police say the man driving the vehicle picked a child up off E. Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street on Dec. 1. The neighborhood is to the east of Denver.

The suspect is only described as an Hispanic man, in his 40s, with a medium build, average height, a mustache and short hair that was brushed forward at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

