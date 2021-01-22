United State Olympic and Paralympic Museum tickets discounted for PPLD cardholders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This weekend tickets to the United State Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs will be discounted. All Pikes Peak Library cardholders who show their cards will get a discounted price.

For PPLD cardholders, the price will be $17.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids under the age of 12.

The PPLD “bookmobile” will also make an appearance at the museum for book check out and library card registration.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information on the museum.

