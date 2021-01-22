United Airlines set to launch more services at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Airport is announcing an increase in United Airlines services starting on February 11, 2021.

United Airlines plans to increase service to 11 daily nonstop flights from Colorado Springs and re-launch the nonstop service to Los Angeles (LAX) . The non stop flight was suspended due to COVID-19.

United Airlines Schedule effective February 11, 2021:

· Denver (DEN) 6 daily nonstop flights (Including 3 Mainline aircraft)

· Chicago (ORD) 2 daily nonstop flights (Including 1 Mainline aircraft)

· Houston (IAH) 2 daily nonstop flights

· Los Angeles (LAX) 1 daily nonstop flight (starting February 12)



They also plan to increase the amount of seats by 8.5% versus last year.

In a press release United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning, Ankit Gupta, said:

“We look forward to enhancing and rebuilding service between Colorado Springs and four United hubs. This expansion will provide travelers with seamless, nonstop connections to our global network, including our Denver hub that serves more than 160 destinations worldwide– the most of any airline.”

With this re-launch, United serves Colorado Springs from four of its hubs – Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

