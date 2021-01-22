Advertisement

United Airlines set to launch more services at Colorado Springs Airport

Colorado Spings Airport generic
Colorado Spings Airport generic(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Airport is announcing an increase in United Airlines services starting on February 11, 2021.

United Airlines plans to increase service to 11 daily nonstop flights from Colorado Springs and re-launch the nonstop service to Los Angeles (LAX) . The non stop flight was suspended due to COVID-19.

United Airlines Schedule effective February 11, 2021:

  • · Denver (DEN)
    • 6 daily nonstop flights (Including 3 Mainline aircraft)
  • · Chicago (ORD)
    • 2 daily nonstop flights (Including 1 Mainline aircraft)
  • · Houston (IAH)
    • 2 daily nonstop flights
  • · Los Angeles (LAX)
    • 1 daily nonstop flight (starting February 12)

They also plan to increase the amount of seats by 8.5% versus last year.

In a press release United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning, Ankit Gupta, said:

“We look forward to enhancing and rebuilding service between Colorado Springs and four United hubs. This expansion will provide travelers with seamless, nonstop connections to our global network, including our Denver hub that serves more than 160 destinations worldwide– the most of any airline.”

With this re-launch, United serves Colorado Springs from four of its hubs – Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

More more information on the Colorado Springs Airport, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 40 years, the victims have been identified as Pamela Buckley of Colorado...
Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina
Victims Derek Greer and Natalie Partida
Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette

Latest News

Safeway and Albertsons stores are installing new signs near gift card kiosks to warn customers...
WATCH: Safeway adding new signs to warn about gift card scams
Pueblo Police responded to calls from employees at the Val-U-Stay Motel on reports of a man...
Motel employees call in reports of a dead man; Man turns out to be alive and was taken into custody
Stock photo of police lights.
Burglary suspect tased and taken into custody
Colorado Springs Police is investigating after a man was found dead near the 4700 block of Jet...
CSPD investigating death in Southeast Colorado Springs