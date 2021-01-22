Suspect in custody following reported kidnapping in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody facing several charges after a reported kidnapping in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police were called to a Belmont convenience store around Midnight on Thursday. An employee reportedly called police saying a woman came in crying and asked him to lock the door behind her.

A man came inside and reportedly pulled the woman out and forced her into a pickup then drove away.

The woman was allegedly able to get out of the truck and Pueblo Police found her a few blocks away. Officers later found the pickup near Oakshire with the man passed out inside.

Police used sirens and a PA system to try and get the man to come out of the truck, but were unable to wake him. Officers then deployed a flash bang” next to the truck, but the man did not come out. Officers were finally able to get the man out of the car after breaking the passenger side window.

The man is currently in custody facing charges for assault, kidnapping and domestic violence. His identity has not yet been released.

