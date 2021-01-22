Advertisement

Suspect in custody following reported kidnapping in Pueblo

Pueblo Police say a man ins in custody facing assault, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.
Pueblo Police say a man ins in custody facing assault, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody facing several charges after a reported kidnapping in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police were called to a Belmont convenience store around Midnight on Thursday. An employee reportedly called police saying a woman came in crying and asked him to lock the door behind her.

A man came inside and reportedly pulled the woman out and forced her into a pickup then drove away.

The woman was allegedly able to get out of the truck and Pueblo Police found her a few blocks away. Officers later found the pickup near Oakshire with the man passed out inside.

Police used sirens and a PA system to try and get the man to come out of the truck, but were unable to wake him. Officers then deployed a flash bang” next to the truck, but the man did not come out. Officers were finally able to get the man out of the car after breaking the passenger side window.

The man is currently in custody facing charges for assault, kidnapping and domestic violence. His identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 40 years, the victims have been identified as Pamela Buckley of Colorado...
Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Victims Derek Greer and Natalie Partida
Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette

Latest News

1.22.21
Another nice day
Several crews responded to a fire early Friday morning in the Widefield area.
Crews respond to early morning fire in Widefield area
Colorado Springs police cruiser
CSPD searching for suspect involved in a string of robberies
1.22.21
Snow this weekend