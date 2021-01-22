Advertisement

Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Thursday she submitted articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

The effort is destined to go nowhere in a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

On Sunday, Greene was frozen out of her Twitter account for 12 hours for violating its terms of service.

Twitter accused her of going against its civic integrity policy by spreading election misinformation.

In a statement, Greene blasted what she calls “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few big tech companies have.”

She said her views aren’t inciting violence, they’re just conservative.

The social media platform is also cracking down on QAnon after its involvement in the Capitol riot.

Greene has expressed support for that group.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 40 years, the victims have been identified as Pamela Buckley of Colorado...
Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina
Victims Derek Greer and Natalie Partida
Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Burglary suspect tased and taken into custody
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
Colorado Springs Police is investigating after a man was found dead near the 4700 block of Jet...
CSPD investigating death in Southeast Colorado Springs