Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is owning up to a mistake after a nurse accidentally administered an empty syringe to a Colorado resident.

As of Thursday, Pueblo has administered more than 3,500 vaccines to people 70 and older, but one of the people lucky enough to get a shot in the arm had to get a second shot soon after because of the error.

The following statement from Pueblo’s Public Health Director Randy Evetts was sent out Thursday afternoon:

