Advertisement

One man is in custody following a sexual assault; victim taken to the hospital

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a sexual assault across the street from the Springs Rescue Mission.

It reportedly happened a little after Midnight on Thursday.

A witness reported his observations to security officers at the Springs Rescue Mission who responded immediately to the area and located the suspect and victim.

Security officers confronted the man and he left the area of foot. CSPD provided assistance to the victim and was taken to the hospital for injuries that happened during the assault. DVASA detectives responded to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been identified as Ed Mouchette. Homeless Outreach Team officers found Mouchette in a homeless camp and he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
After more than 40 years, the victims have been identified as Pamela Buckley of Colorado...
Colorado Springs woman identified as one victim in a 44-year-old cold case out of South Carolina
Victims Derek Greer and Natalie Partida
Verdict expected for final suspect in 2017 double-slaying of Coronado High students
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Burglary suspect tased and taken into custody
Colorado Springs Police is investigating after a man was found dead near the 4700 block of Jet...
CSPD investigating death in Southeast Colorado Springs
This photo is from the end of January showing the museum's progress.
United State Olympic and Paralympic Museum tickets discounted for PPLD cardholders
1.22.21
Another nice day