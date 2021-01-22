One man is in custody following a sexual assault; victim taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a sexual assault across the street from the Springs Rescue Mission.

It reportedly happened a little after Midnight on Thursday.

A witness reported his observations to security officers at the Springs Rescue Mission who responded immediately to the area and located the suspect and victim.

Security officers confronted the man and he left the area of foot. CSPD provided assistance to the victim and was taken to the hospital for injuries that happened during the assault. DVASA detectives responded to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been identified as Ed Mouchette. Homeless Outreach Team officers found Mouchette in a homeless camp and he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.