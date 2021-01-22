New pieces, but same high expectations for St. Mary’s hoops in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the heels of one of the most dominant runs in CHSAA girls basketball history, the 2021 version of St. Mary’s hoops is ready to reload.

“It is a lot of pressure,” sophomore Bailey Darneal said at practice Thursday. “But we’ve all known each other for a long time. We’ve all played with each other so I think we’re all in that groove. We can just step up and play.”

Here’s the reason for the pressure: in the last three seasons, St. Mary’s won 76 games and lost only 3. The Pirates won the 3A state title in 2018 and 2019, and were the heavy favorites to three-peat before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 tournament. St. Mary’s graduated four senior starters from that class who were so dominant, 40 and 50 point wins were commonplace throughout the season.

Legendary Pirates head coach Mike Burkett also retired in the offseason, after 21 years as head coach. Burkett was 419-99 in his career with the Pirates. His son Kyle, an assistant with St. Mary’s for 15 years, has taken the reigns.

“I’m just really thankful that St. Mary’s gave me this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to carrying on [Mike’s] legacy,” Kyle said. “He’s a man that I’ve admired for years. He’s going to be my biggest fan but my biggest critic.”

The expectations remain high for a Pirates team that is younger, smaller, and a tad more inexperienced. But the intensity at practice leaves no doubt: the winning tradition isn’t going anywhere.

“I think we’ll be really good,” Darneal says. “They might not expect it cause we’re super short. But I think we’ve been practicing a long time and we can come out with a lot of energy. [Our goal is] to just come out and start the season strong.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.