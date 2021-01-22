Advertisement

New Dates announced for Gold Pan Rivalry

Colorado College and Denver: The Fight for the Gold Pan is on.
CC HOCKEY
CC HOCKEY(KKTV)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The postponed series between Colorado College and Denver from earlier in January has been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 in Colorado Springs.

The Tigers and Pioneers, who did meet on Jan. 1-2, were also slated to square off in a home-and-home series on Jan. 8-9, however that series was postponed. That series will no longer be home-and-home and will now take place on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30, with both games occurring at the Broadmoor World Arena. Friday’s game will start at 4:07 p.m. MT, with Saturday’s game a 7:07 p.m. MT puck drop.

With both upcoming games between CC and DU taking place in Colorado Springs, the third and final series of the regular season between the in-state foes will now shift to Magness Arena in Denver on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27. Like the Jan. 29-30 series, Friday will be a 4:07 p.m. MT start and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. MT. The final series between Colorado College and Denver was originally split up over two weekends, but the Feb. 26-27 series replaces the Feb. 27 game scheduled at Colorado College and the March 6 game that was scheduled at Denver.

The Tigers and Pioneers are slated to meet six times in the regular season, with the teams splitting their first series. Colorado College won the opener on home ice on Jan. 1, 4-3, while Denver won the next night at Magness Arena, 6-1.

This weekend, CC hits the road for a series at No. 3/3 North Dakota, while No. 19/15 Denver heads to No. 11/11 Omaha for two games, with both series taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24. All four of this weekend’s games, and all four remaining CC-Denver games, will be available on NCHC.tv.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fire in Colorado Springs on 1/20/21.
5-acre brush fire that forced evacuations started by cigarette
A Tesla crashed into a Honda while attempting a left turn, causing the Honda to run off the...
Man dies from injuries in weekend crash
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
COVID-19 vaccine.
Pueblo Public Health mistakenly administered an empty syringe to someone instead of a COVID-19 vaccine
LEFT: Quinton Sanders. MIDDLE: Semi-automatic handgun. RIGHT: K-9 Boot and handler Officer...
Man arrested in Colorado as police seize half a pound of meth, heroin and a gun

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Denver Broncos coach and Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
Jokic scores 27 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Thunder 119-101
Caldwell Field, the home of Branson football, is in desperate need of renovations.
Branson’s ambitious fundraiser fights to keep football
El quarterback Tom Brady (12), de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, delante del outside linebacker...
Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20