Motel employees call in reports of a dead man; Man turns out to be alive and was taken into custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police responded to calls from employees at the Val-U-Stay Motel on reports of a man laying in the lobby and they thought he might be dead.

When officers arrived they saw the man was holding a .357 magnum revolver on his hip and his pit bull was sitting right next to him.

Animal Control was called out for the dog. Officers were able to approach the man and take him into custody.

The suspect is facing several charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of RO violation. The man also reportedly has some narcotics found on him.

The suspect has not yet been identified. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

