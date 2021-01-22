Make-A-Wish gift stolen from a Colorado Springs teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mom is pleading for help after a Make-A-Wish gift for her son was stolen.

Two weeks before Dylan’s 17th birthday he was diagnosed with T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Dylan has been going through treatment for more than a year. His Make-A-Wish was recently granted while he was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, due to malnutrition combined with Anorexia Nervosa. Dylan was gifted with a brand new ATV, giving him a fun distraction from a devastating year. The ATV was modified just for Dylan. Following chemo treatments, Dylan doesn’t have full use of his hands or the rest of his body.

On Wednesday night, someone went above and beyond to steal Dylan’s specialized gift. Dylan’s mother tells 11 News the ATV was parked outside their home. There was no key in the vehicle and the brake was on. The thief dragged it from their apartment, down the sidewalk and then fled the scene. The crime happened at the Copper Range Apartments just north of Woodmen Road and east of Black Forest Road.

Dylan’s mother Shay is hoping someone out there knows something, or maybe the criminal has a change of heart when they realize what it was they stole. If anyone has information on the theft of the 2020 Yamaha Raptor 700 with yellow handlebars, they can call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-03824. A photo of the vehicle is at the top of this article.

Absolutely livid!!! Someone stole Dylan’s quad!!! Be on the lookout please!!!! It has yellow handle grips right now,... Posted by Shay Bryan on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.